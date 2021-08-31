Smartsheet (SMAR) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, September 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.38) per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $117.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $114.76 million. Smartsheet had a negative return on equity of 22.90% and a negative net margin of 29.79%. Smartsheet’s quarterly revenue was up 37.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.11) EPS. On average, analysts expect Smartsheet to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of SMAR stock opened at $80.49 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.27. The firm has a market cap of $10.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -79.69 and a beta of 1.41. Smartsheet has a one year low of $43.64 and a one year high of $85.43.

SMAR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Smartsheet in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Smartsheet from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $80.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Smartsheet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $65.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Smartsheet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Smartsheet from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.06.

In related news, Director Brent Frei sold 50,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.89, for a total value of $3,200,889.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,605,562 shares in the company, valued at $166,469,356.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Eugene Farrell sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.07, for a total value of $720,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 37,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,722,588.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 312,546 shares of company stock valued at $21,416,242. 6.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Smartsheet Company Profile

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

