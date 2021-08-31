SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ:SDC) Shares Gap Up to $5.34

SmileDirectClub, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDC)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $5.34, but opened at $5.48. SmileDirectClub shares last traded at $5.41, with a volume of 37,426 shares trading hands.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on SDC shares. Loop Capital lowered their price objective on SmileDirectClub from $9.00 to $6.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Stephens cut SmileDirectClub from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Wolfe Research cut SmileDirectClub from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $7.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on SmileDirectClub in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $7.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut SmileDirectClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $6.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.60.

The company has a quick ratio of 3.73, a current ratio of 3.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.52. The company has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.05 and a beta of 2.64. The company has a fifty day moving average of $6.82 and a 200 day moving average of $8.89.

SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ:SDC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.05). SmileDirectClub had a negative return on equity of 12.65% and a negative net margin of 9.53%. The firm had revenue of $174.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $198.52 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.25) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 62.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that SmileDirectClub, Inc. will post -0.54 EPS for the current year.

In other SmileDirectClub news, major shareholder Cd&R Investment Associates X, sold 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.30, for a total transaction of $2,650,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 66.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in shares of SmileDirectClub in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of SmileDirectClub in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of SmileDirectClub by 182.5% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 4,444 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of SmileDirectClub in the first quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in shares of SmileDirectClub in the second quarter worth about $89,000. 19.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ:SDC)

SmileDirectClub, Inc operates as an oral care company. It offers clear aligner therapy treatment. The company manages the end-to-end process, which include marketing, aligner manufacturing, fulfillment, treatment by a doctor, and monitoring through completion of their treatment with a network of approximately 250 state licensed orthodontists and general dentists through its teledentistry platform, SmileCheck in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Australia, the United Kingdom, New Zealand, Ireland, Hong Kong, Germany, Singapore, Spain, and Austria.

