Smith Asset Management Group LP Acquires 1,600 Shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Smith Asset Management Group LP grew its holdings in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) by 3.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,994 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP’s holdings in McKesson were worth $8,413,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in McKesson by 2.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,379,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,804,550,000 after purchasing an additional 409,378 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of McKesson by 6.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,636,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,489,343,000 after acquiring an additional 434,162 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of McKesson by 2.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,878,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $559,947,000 after acquiring an additional 64,254 shares during the period. Boston Partners boosted its position in shares of McKesson by 0.6% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,855,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $556,911,000 after acquiring an additional 16,522 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of McKesson by 10.5% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,442,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $476,425,000 after acquiring an additional 232,431 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.88% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Thomas L. Rodgers sold 198 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.85, for a total value of $38,184.30. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,161 shares in the company, valued at $223,898.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 1,467 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.84, for a total transaction of $299,033.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 26,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,321,447.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 16,534 shares of company stock worth $3,351,751. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on MCK shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of McKesson from $222.00 to $224.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of McKesson from $231.00 to $257.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of McKesson from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of McKesson from $237.00 to $261.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $224.13.

Shares of NYSE MCK traded up $2.97 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $204.14. The stock had a trading volume of 861,763 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,090,488. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.70, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.99. McKesson Co. has a 1 year low of $141.32 and a 1 year high of $210.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $196.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $192.03. The firm has a market cap of $31.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.89.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $5.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.09 by $1.47. McKesson had a negative net margin of 1.83% and a positive return on equity of 216.39%. The company had revenue of $62.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.77 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that McKesson Co. will post 20.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. This is an increase from McKesson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. McKesson’s payout ratio is presently 9.76%.

About McKesson

McKesson Corp. engages in the provision of supply chain management solutions, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information technology. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical; International; Medical-Surgical Solutions; and Prescription Technology Solutions (“RxTS“).

