Smith Asset Management Group LP Acquires 38,741 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Smith Asset Management Group LP lifted its position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 25.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 190,211 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,741 shares during the period. Target comprises 2.3% of Smith Asset Management Group LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Smith Asset Management Group LP’s holdings in Target were worth $45,996,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Target in the second quarter worth $31,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Target by 166.0% during the second quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC now owns 133 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Target during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Target by 7,200.0% during the first quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 146 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avion Wealth purchased a new position in Target during the second quarter valued at $36,000. 73.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Target alerts:

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on TGT shares. MKM Partners raised their target price on shares of Target from $170.00 to $216.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Target from $235.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Target from $283.00 to $286.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Target from $258.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Target from $252.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Target currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $252.30.

In other Target news, insider John J. Mulligan sold 80,782 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.20, for a total value of $19,969,310.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Don H. Liu sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.93, for a total transaction of $785,790.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 62,017 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,244,112.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 111,744 shares of company stock valued at $27,956,684 in the last three months. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Target stock traded down $2.38 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $246.98. 3,926,707 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,474,007. Target Co. has a 1 year low of $143.38 and a 1 year high of $267.06. The company has a market capitalization of $122.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a fifty day moving average of $252.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $221.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The retailer reported $3.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.49 by $0.15. Target had a net margin of 6.29% and a return on equity of 44.68%. The business had revenue of $24.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.38 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Target Co. will post 12.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This is a positive change from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. Target’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.22%.

Target announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, August 18th that allows the company to buyback $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the retailer to buy up to 12.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Target Profile

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

Further Reading: How dollar cost averaging works



Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.