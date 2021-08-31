Smith Asset Management Group LP Acquires 61,137 Shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

Smith Asset Management Group LP increased its holdings in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) by 900.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 67,930 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 61,137 shares during the period. Smith Asset Management Group LP’s holdings in The Trade Desk were worth $5,255,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in The Trade Desk by 29.8% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 61 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its holdings in The Trade Desk by 0.9% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 2,300 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,498,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the period. Visionary Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in The Trade Desk by 3.8% during the first quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 573 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $373,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC boosted its holdings in The Trade Desk by 2.5% during the first quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 890 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $580,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the period. Finally, Institute for Wealth Management LLC. boosted its holdings in The Trade Desk by 1.9% during the first quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,213 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $790,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.10% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CMO Susan Vobejda sold 4,173 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $580.00, for a total transaction of $2,420,340.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 24,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,276,120. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.50, for a total transaction of $1,350,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 232,520 shares in the company, valued at $15,695,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 68,212 shares of company stock valued at $14,230,739. Company insiders own 10.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TTD traded down $0.66 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $80.05. 2,705,707 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,236,483. The company has a market cap of $38.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 149.91, a PEG ratio of 8.48 and a beta of 2.50. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $74.85. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.85 and a twelve month high of $97.28.

The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $279.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $262.82 million. The Trade Desk had a net margin of 25.44% and a return on equity of 25.01%. The company’s revenue was up 100.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.92 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.41 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on TTD. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of The Trade Desk from $74.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of The Trade Desk from $65.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Trade Desk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Truist increased their target price on shares of The Trade Desk from $62.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Stephens increased their target price on shares of The Trade Desk from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The Trade Desk has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.58.

The Trade Desk, Inc offers a technology platform for advertising buyers. It operates through United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include audio advertising, mobile advertising, native advertising, data management platform, cross-device targeting, and inventory and marketplaces.

