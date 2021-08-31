Smith Asset Management Group LP Boosts Stock Holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Smith Asset Management Group LP raised its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 258.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 96,710 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 69,759 shares during the period. Costco Wholesale comprises approximately 1.9% of Smith Asset Management Group LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Smith Asset Management Group LP’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $38,270,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of COST. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 3.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,726,284 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $10,477,920,000 after purchasing an additional 1,042,052 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 2.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,801,320 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,390,245,000 after purchasing an additional 154,594 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 0.3% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,036,880 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,127,880,000 after purchasing an additional 18,941 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 4.3% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,642,253 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,836,800,000 after purchasing an additional 189,488 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 0.3% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,235,223 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,492,831,000 after purchasing an additional 13,096 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.38% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on COST. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $420.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. raised their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $352.00 to $363.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, MKM Partners raised their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $336.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $420.00.

In other Costco Wholesale news, VP Joseph P. Portera sold 3,287 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $445.50, for a total value of $1,464,358.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, VP Roland Michael Vachris sold 4,000 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $409.40, for a total transaction of $1,637,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 11,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,749,858.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 18,787 shares of company stock valued at $7,549,944. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of COST traded down $0.44 on Tuesday, hitting $455.49. 1,687,803 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,311,751. The company has a market capitalization of $201.36 billion, a PE ratio of 42.81, a P/E/G ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 1.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $424.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $383.67. Costco Wholesale Co. has a one year low of $307.00 and a one year high of $460.62.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th were given a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.71%.

Costco Wholesale Profile

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. Its product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D.

