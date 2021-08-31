Smith Asset Management Group LP Buys 135,969 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Smith Asset Management Group LP boosted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 133.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 238,050 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 135,969 shares during the quarter. United Parcel Service comprises approximately 2.4% of Smith Asset Management Group LP’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Smith Asset Management Group LP’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $49,518,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in UPS. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 131.3% in the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 155 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 76.2% during the first quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 185 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC bought a new position in United Parcel Service during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. bought a new position in United Parcel Service during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:UPS traded up $1.62 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $195.63. 2,762,125 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,406,984. The business’s 50 day moving average is $201.70 and its 200-day moving average is $191.28. The company has a market capitalization of $170.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1-year low of $154.63 and a 1-year high of $219.59.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The transportation company reported $3.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $23.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.17 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 6.66% and a return on equity of 155.54%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.13 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 11.16 earnings per share for the current year.

United Parcel Service announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, August 5th that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the transportation company to purchase up to 3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Investors of record on Monday, August 23rd will be issued a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 20th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is 49.57%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on UPS. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on United Parcel Service from $210.00 to $222.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on United Parcel Service from $260.00 to $237.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on United Parcel Service from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on United Parcel Service from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $217.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $205.75.

United Parcel Service, Inc operates as a logistics and package delivery company that provides supply chain management services. Its logistics services include transportation, distribution, contract logistics, ground freight, ocean freight, air freight, customs brokerage, insurance, and financing. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S.

