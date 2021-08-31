Smith Asset Management Group LP Buys 1,685 Shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Smith Asset Management Group LP boosted its stake in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) by 2.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 71,007 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,685 shares during the period. Smith Asset Management Group LP’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $13,233,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ZTS. Oakworth Capital Inc. lifted its position in Zoetis by 128.6% during the first quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Zoetis in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its position in Zoetis by 1,069.2% in the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 152 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the period. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Zoetis in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management raised its position in Zoetis by 97.0% in the first quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 197 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.56% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 22,450 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.18, for a total transaction of $4,471,591.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 14,500 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.55, for a total transaction of $2,951,475.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 48,003 shares of company stock valued at $9,711,854 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ZTS traded down $1.33 on Tuesday, reaching $204.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,422,860 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,824,720. Zoetis Inc. has a 52-week low of $141.41 and a 52-week high of $208.56. The company has a market cap of $96.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.27, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $199.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $177.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a current ratio of 3.37.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.11. Zoetis had a net margin of 25.76% and a return on equity of 53.87%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.89 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Zoetis Inc. will post 4.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Zoetis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. raised their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $175.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on shares of Zoetis from $210.00 to $238.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Zoetis from $206.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $199.08.

Zoetis Profile

Zoetis, Inc discovers, develops, and manufactures a portfolio of animal health medicines and vaccines. The firm operates through the following segments: United States &International. Its products are complemented by diagnostic products, genetic tests, bio devices, and services. These are designed to meet the needs of veterinarians and the livestock farmers and companion animal.

