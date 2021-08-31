Smith Asset Management Group LP Buys 300 Shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Smith Asset Management Group LP boosted its stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) by 1.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,008 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP’s holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies were worth $6,364,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in The Estée Lauder Companies in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in The Estée Lauder Companies in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies by 515.0% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 123 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Estée Lauder Companies in the second quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies by 81.0% in the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 152 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. 53.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider John Demsey sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.53, for a total transaction of $2,128,945.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Zinterhofer Aerin Lauder Trust sold 184,293 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.95, for a total value of $61,913,233.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 511,948 shares of company stock valued at $163,492,967 over the last ninety days. 13.95% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on EL shares. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $384.00 price objective on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies in a research note on Friday, August 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on The Estée Lauder Companies from $336.00 to $323.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on The Estée Lauder Companies from $325.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Societe Generale started coverage on The Estée Lauder Companies in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $335.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on The Estée Lauder Companies from $348.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, The Estée Lauder Companies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $338.35.

Shares of NYSE EL traded down $2.99 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $340.49. The stock had a trading volume of 1,249,352 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,236,326. The firm has a market cap of $123.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.71, a PEG ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $204.23 and a fifty-two week high of $344.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $324.67 and a 200-day moving average of $306.81.

The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.28. The Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 42.35% and a net margin of 17.70%. The company had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.75 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.53) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 7.51 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. The Estée Lauder Companies’s payout ratio is 32.87%.

About The Estée Lauder Companies

The Estée Lauder Companies, Inc engages in the manufacturing of skin care, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. It sells products under the following brand names: Estée Lauder, Clinique, Origins, MAC, Bobbi Brown, La Mer, Jo Malone London, Aveda, and Too Faced. Its channels primarily consist of department stores, specialty multi-brand retailers, upscale perfumeries and pharmacies, and prestige salons and spas.

