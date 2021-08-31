Smith Asset Management Group LP Buys New Shares in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Smith Asset Management Group LP purchased a new position in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,815 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,125,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 48,229,508 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $13,323,402,000 after purchasing an additional 2,060,453 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 1,621.1% in the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 608,206 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $168,016,000 after purchasing an additional 572,868 shares during the last quarter. Pensioenfonds Rail & OV purchased a new stake in shares of Accenture in the 2nd quarter valued at about $141,343,000. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Accenture in the 2nd quarter valued at about $115,630,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,661,031 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,563,860,000 after purchasing an additional 462,911 shares during the last quarter. 66.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on ACN shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Accenture from $305.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Accenture in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $309.00 price target on the stock. BNP Paribas upgraded Accenture from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $335.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Accenture from $305.00 to $342.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Redburn Partners upgraded Accenture from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $318.65 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $315.57.

Shares of NYSE:ACN traded down $0.44 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $336.56. 1,623,515 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,927,293. Accenture plc has a 12-month low of $210.42 and a 12-month high of $338.65. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $315.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $290.14. The company has a market cap of $213.60 billion, a PE ratio of 37.64, a P/E/G ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 1.11.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by $0.16. Accenture had a return on equity of 28.94% and a net margin of 12.06%. The firm had revenue of $13.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.81 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.90 EPS. Accenture’s revenue was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Accenture plc will post 8.79 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th were paid a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 14th. Accenture’s payout ratio is currently 47.18%.

In other Accenture news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 2,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $317.47, for a total transaction of $825,422.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 19,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,165,267.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 5,233 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.20, for a total value of $1,644,208.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 19,993 shares of company stock worth $6,194,020. 0.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Accenture Profile

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following segments: Communications, Media, and Technology; Financial Services; Health and Public Service; Products; Resources; and Other. The Communications, Media, and Technology segment serves communications, media, high-tech, and software and platform companies through acceleration and delivery of digital transformation, development of comprehensive and industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiency and business results.

