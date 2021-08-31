Smith Asset Management Group LP Decreases Stock Holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Smith Asset Management Group LP lowered its stake in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 156,000 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 10,150 shares during the quarter. PayPal comprises 2.2% of Smith Asset Management Group LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Smith Asset Management Group LP’s holdings in PayPal were worth $45,471,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PYPL. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of PayPal by 16.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,454,842 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,781,692,000 after buying an additional 1,639,951 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in PayPal by 3,435.8% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,509,795 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $366,637,000 after purchasing an additional 1,467,095 shares during the period. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in PayPal by 59.8% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,814,907 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $683,572,000 after purchasing an additional 1,053,250 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in PayPal by 76.6% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,234,494 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $542,625,000 after purchasing an additional 969,254 shares during the period. Finally, Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. purchased a new stake in PayPal in the second quarter worth about $201,250,000. Institutional investors own 74.91% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 12,314 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.64, for a total value of $3,431,172.96. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 80,922 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,548,106.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.81, for a total transaction of $2,768,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 245,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,031,593.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 51,314 shares of company stock valued at $14,141,623 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on PYPL shares. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of PayPal from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PayPal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $263.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $375.00 target price on shares of PayPal in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of PayPal in a research note on Monday. Finally, DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of PayPal in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $325.00 target price on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $317.74.

PYPL traded up $0.19 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $288.66. 8,863,574 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,683,350. The company has a market cap of $339.18 billion, a PE ratio of 70.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $287.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $268.99. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $171.63 and a 1 year high of $310.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.31. PayPal had a net margin of 20.42% and a return on equity of 20.07%. The business had revenue of $6.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.32 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.07 EPS. Equities analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.49 EPS for the current year.

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

