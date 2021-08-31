Smith Asset Management Group LP Decreases Stock Holdings in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM)

Smith Asset Management Group LP reduced its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) by 13.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,590 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,010 shares during the quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP’s holdings in Williams-Sonoma were worth $1,052,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new position in Williams-Sonoma during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,040,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Williams-Sonoma by 19.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 42,001 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,706,000 after buying an additional 6,822 shares in the last quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Williams-Sonoma during the 2nd quarter valued at about $722,000. Bbva USA acquired a new position in Williams-Sonoma during the 2nd quarter valued at about $99,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Williams-Sonoma by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 83,190 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $13,283,000 after buying an additional 4,773 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.24% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Ryan Ross sold 2,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $396,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Sabrina Simmons sold 1,107 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.68, for a total value of $191,156.76. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,543,749.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 104,607 shares of company stock worth $17,355,134. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

WSM stock traded up $0.88 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $186.70. 960,312 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,229,468. The company has a market cap of $14.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.66. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $161.10 and its 200 day moving average is $161.34. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a 12-month low of $81.76 and a 12-month high of $204.41.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The specialty retailer reported $3.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.69. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. Williams-Sonoma had a return on equity of 65.88% and a net margin of 12.70%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.80 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 12.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 22nd will be given a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 21st. This is an increase from Williams-Sonoma’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.11%.

WSM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wedbush increased their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Williams-Sonoma from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $193.00 to $154.00 in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $191.00 to $199.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, BNP Paribas began coverage on Williams-Sonoma in a report on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $179.00 price objective on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Williams-Sonoma has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $174.18.

Williams-Sonoma, Inc engages in the retailing of home products. It operates through the following segments: Pottery Barn, West Elm, Williams Sonoma, Pottery Barn Kids and Teen and Other. The Other segment includes net revenues from international franchise operations, Rejuvenation and Mark and Graham.

