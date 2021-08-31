Smith Asset Management Group LP Grows Stock Position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Smith Asset Management Group LP grew its holdings in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) by 69.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 73,560 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,250 shares during the quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $6,251,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 480,724 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $40,852,000 after acquiring an additional 57,096 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 121,359 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $10,303,000 after acquiring an additional 12,788 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S grew its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 164.5% during the 2nd quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 61,890 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $5,259,000 after acquiring an additional 38,487 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 488,629 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $41,523,000 after acquiring an additional 5,127 shares during the period. Finally, Clarius Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 11,798 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,003,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period. 73.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Micron Technology alerts:

Shares of Micron Technology stock traded up $0.54 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $73.70. 14,687,198 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,177,084. The firm has a market cap of $82.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 3.40, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $44.45 and a 52-week high of $96.96. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.92.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.17. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 12.60% and a net margin of 16.20%. The company had revenue of $7.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.82 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 5.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 18th. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th.

In other Micron Technology news, SVP Joel L. Poppen sold 4,984 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.61, for a total value of $396,776.24. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 257,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,475,453.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 8,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.57, for a total value of $677,031.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 72,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,937,235.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 151,682 shares of company stock worth $12,082,346. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on MU shares. UBS Group dropped their price target on Micron Technology from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Cleveland Research downgraded Micron Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. KeyCorp upped their price target on Micron Technology from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on Micron Technology from $104.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Micron Technology currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.37.

About Micron Technology

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit (CNBU); Mobile Business Unit (MBU); Storage Business Unit (SBU); and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The Compute and Networking Business Unit segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

Featured Article: Most Volatile Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Micron Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Micron Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.