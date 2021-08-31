Smith Asset Management Group LP Has $15.30 Million Stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Smith Asset Management Group LP lowered its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 33.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 196,725 shares of the company’s stock after selling 96,756 shares during the quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $15,301,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MRK. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 55.5% in the 1st quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC now owns 619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $54,000. 67.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on MRK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Merck & Co., Inc. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Truist Securities assumed coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $76.79 price objective for the company. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $99.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Argus reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $91.85.

Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $76.29. 10,843,234 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,255,089. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market cap of $193.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.93, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.41. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $71.71 and a 52 week high of $87.80. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.54.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.31. The firm had revenue of $11.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.21 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 50.93% and a net margin of 11.48%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.37 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.41%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.77%.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

