Smith Asset Management Group LP Has $21.12 Million Stock Holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Smith Asset Management Group LP cut its position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 187,397 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,044 shares during the period. Smith Asset Management Group LP’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $21,123,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ABBV. 4Thought Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of AbbVie by 150.4% in the 1st quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC now owns 318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Centerpoint Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors own 63.24% of the company’s stock.

Get AbbVie alerts:

In related news, SVP Carrie C. Strom sold 5,057 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $606,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,595 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,391,400. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ABBV. SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of AbbVie from $145.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of AbbVie from $127.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Truist Securities began coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $117.00 price target on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on shares of AbbVie from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AbbVie currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.69.

Shares of NYSE:ABBV traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $120.78. The company had a trading volume of 5,948,744 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,644,732. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.89. The firm has a market cap of $213.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.56, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $116.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $112.46. AbbVie Inc. has a one year low of $79.11 and a one year high of $121.40.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $3.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.09 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $13.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.64 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 12.40% and a return on equity of 154.24%. AbbVie’s revenue was up 33.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.34 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th were issued a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.31%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.24%.

AbbVie Profile

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology; oncology, including blood cancers; virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease; metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis; pain associated with endometriosis; and other serious health conditions.

Recommended Story: What is the Quick Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.