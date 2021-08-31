Smith Asset Management Group LP Has $22.50 Million Stake in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW)

Smith Asset Management Group LP reduced its stake in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 197,751 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,911 shares during the period. Smith Asset Management Group LP owned approximately 0.27% of Arrow Electronics worth $22,500,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Arrow Electronics by 6.7% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 123,670 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,106,000 after buying an additional 7,803 shares during the period. Teza Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Arrow Electronics by 22.0% in the second quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC now owns 6,018 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $685,000 after buying an additional 1,084 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S boosted its stake in shares of Arrow Electronics by 153.9% in the second quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 27,045 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,079,000 after buying an additional 16,393 shares during the period. Bbva USA bought a new stake in Arrow Electronics during the second quarter worth $1,224,000. Finally, PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Arrow Electronics during the second quarter worth $106,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.48% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Carine Lamercie Jean-Claude sold 4,119 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.47, for a total value of $483,858.93. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,398,950.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Gretchen Zech sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.91, for a total transaction of $983,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 35,929 shares of company stock valued at $4,331,764. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ARW traded down $1.65 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $121.22. The stock had a trading volume of 544,319 shares, compared to its average volume of 482,432. Arrow Electronics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $75.24 and a 12 month high of $124.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.71 billion, a PE ratio of 10.86, a PEG ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.44. The company’s 50-day moving average is $115.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $113.98.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported $3.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.38. Arrow Electronics had a return on equity of 17.03% and a net margin of 2.60%. The company had revenue of $8.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.59 EPS. Arrow Electronics’s revenue was up 29.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Arrow Electronics, Inc. will post 13.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Arrow Electronics declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, August 5th that permits the company to buyback $600.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the technology company to reacquire up to 6.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Arrow Electronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th.

Arrow Electronics Profile

Arrow Electronics, Inc is a provider of products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions. It operates through two segments: Global Components Business and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions. The Global Components segment involves in the marketing and distribution of electronic components and provides a range of value added capabilities throughout the entire life cycle of technology products and services through design engineering, global marketing, and integration, global logistics and supply chain management.

