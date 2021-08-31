Smith Asset Management Group LP Has $25.51 Million Holdings in EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME)

Smith Asset Management Group LP reduced its position in EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME) by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 207,176 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 10,381 shares during the period. EMCOR Group comprises about 1.2% of Smith Asset Management Group LP’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position. Smith Asset Management Group LP owned approximately 0.38% of EMCOR Group worth $25,507,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of EMCOR Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $375,000. Meritage Portfolio Management bought a new stake in EMCOR Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $265,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in EMCOR Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $280,000. Csenge Advisory Group bought a new stake in EMCOR Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. boosted its stake in EMCOR Group by 446.1% during the 1st quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 15,450 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,733,000 after purchasing an additional 12,621 shares during the period. 89.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get EMCOR Group alerts:

Shares of NYSE:EME traded down $1.51 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $121.50. The company had a trading volume of 294,547 shares, compared to its average volume of 250,156. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $63.69 and a 12 month high of $129.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market cap of $6.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.66 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $121.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $117.59.

EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The construction company reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.20. EMCOR Group had a return on equity of 18.46% and a net margin of 3.50%. Equities analysts forecast that EMCOR Group, Inc. will post 7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 19th were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 16th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.43%. EMCOR Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.13%.

EME has been the subject of a number of research reports. DA Davidson raised their price objective on EMCOR Group from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded EMCOR Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $126.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 23rd.

EMCOR Group Company Profile

EMCOR Group, Inc engages in the provision of electrical and mechanical construction and facilities services. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Electrical Construction and Facilities Services; United States Mechanical Construction and Facilities Services; United States Building Services; United States Industrial Services; and United Kingdom Building Services.

Recommended Story: Basic Economics creates winners and losers

Receive News & Ratings for EMCOR Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EMCOR Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.