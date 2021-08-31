Smith Asset Management Group LP Has $47.69 Million Holdings in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Smith Asset Management Group LP reduced its position in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 155,322 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 6,067 shares during the period. Parker-Hannifin comprises about 2.3% of Smith Asset Management Group LP’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Smith Asset Management Group LP owned approximately 0.12% of Parker-Hannifin worth $47,692,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Clean Yield Group acquired a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Glassman Wealth Services increased its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 42.6% during the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 144 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 255.0% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 142 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. 74.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PH stock traded down $4.88 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $296.67. 1,408,413 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 916,686. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $302.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $304.92. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 1-year low of $192.25 and a 1-year high of $324.68. The company has a market cap of $38.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.29, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $4.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.32 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $3.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.93 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 26.68% and a net margin of 12.16%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.55 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 17.01 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 27th will be paid a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 26th. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.39%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PH. Barclays increased their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Argus increased their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $310.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $364.00 target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Parker-Hannifin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $366.00 to $327.00 in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $365.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Parker-Hannifin has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $336.43.

Parker-Hannifin Corp. engages in the manufacture of motion and control technologies and systems. The firm also provides engineered solutions for mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets. It operates through the following segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers products to original equipment manufacturers.

