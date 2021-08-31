Smith Asset Management Group LP Has $50.28 Million Holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Smith Asset Management Group LP decreased its position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 85,826 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 3,431 shares during the quarter. Adobe comprises 2.5% of Smith Asset Management Group LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Smith Asset Management Group LP’s holdings in Adobe were worth $50,282,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Adobe during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Adobe during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in Adobe during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Adobe during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. boosted its position in Adobe by 50.0% during the first quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 75 shares of the software company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. 76.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Adobe news, EVP Abhay Parasnis sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $549.00, for a total value of $2,196,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,013,795. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Gloria Chen sold 42 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $659.63, for a total value of $27,704.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,831 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,804,082.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 17,363 shares of company stock worth $9,907,611. 0.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Adobe stock traded down $2.29 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $663.70. The stock had a trading volume of 1,854,840 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,236,290. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $617.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $534.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $316.19 billion, a PE ratio of 57.51, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.96. Adobe Inc. has a 12 month low of $420.78 and a 12 month high of $667.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 16th. The software company reported $3.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.73 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 35.94% and a net margin of 38.79%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.45 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 10.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ADBE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $640.00 target price (up previously from $600.00) on shares of Adobe in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Adobe from $560.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Adobe from $550.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Adobe from $580.00 to $665.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Adobe from $605.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Adobe currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $607.84.

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Light room and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

