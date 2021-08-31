Smith Asset Management Group LP Has $6.08 Million Stock Holdings in Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED)

Smith Asset Management Group LP lifted its stake in Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED) by 165,333.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,815 shares of the health services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,800 shares during the quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP owned approximately 0.08% of Amedisys worth $6,078,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AMED. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Amedisys by 745.5% in the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 93 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Amedisys in the first quarter worth $26,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its holdings in Amedisys by 55.0% in the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 169 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in Amedisys in the first quarter worth $48,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Amedisys by 38.0% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 247 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. 78.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AMED. Stephens decreased their price objective on shares of Amedisys from $310.00 to $237.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Amedisys from $325.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Amedisys from $330.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Amedisys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $273.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Amedisys from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $220.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Amedisys currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $276.08.

Shares of AMED traded up $7.24 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $183.45. 470,077 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 235,775. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $229.83 and its 200 day moving average is $252.93. The stock has a market cap of $5.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. Amedisys, Inc. has a 1-year low of $174.05 and a 1-year high of $325.12.

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The health services provider reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.02. Amedisys had a net margin of 11.25% and a return on equity of 28.55%. The firm had revenue of $564.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $565.48 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.34 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Amedisys, Inc. will post 6.08 EPS for the current year.

Amedisys announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Wednesday, August 4th that permits the company to buyback $100.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the health services provider to reacquire up to 1.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, COO Christopher Gerard sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.24, for a total value of $326,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 39,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,189,927.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Amedisys

Amedisys, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following business segments: Home Health, Hospice, and Personal Care. The Home Health segment delivers services in the homes of individuals who may be recovering from an illness, injury, or surgery. The Hospice segment provides care that is designed to provide comfort and support for those who are facing a terminal illness.

