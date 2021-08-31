Smith Asset Management Group LP Invests $9.51 Million in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

Smith Asset Management Group LP acquired a new position in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 15,570 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $9,513,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ALGN. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in Align Technology by 38.0% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 374,900 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $203,020,000 after acquiring an additional 103,291 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in Align Technology by 19.7% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 153,955 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $83,371,000 after purchasing an additional 25,316 shares during the period. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new stake in Align Technology in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,072,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Align Technology by 23.0% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 538,243 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $291,475,000 after purchasing an additional 100,492 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Align Technology by 19.7% in the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 64,807 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $35,095,000 after purchasing an additional 10,657 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Align Technology alerts:

ALGN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Align Technology from $735.00 to $775.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Align Technology in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Align Technology in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $790.00 price target on the stock. Stephens raised Align Technology from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $600.00 to $700.00 in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Align Technology from $715.00 to $732.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $680.71.

In related news, Director C Raymond Larkin, Jr. sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $650.00, for a total transaction of $1,625,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Emory Wright sold 6,404 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $706.58, for a total value of $4,524,938.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 27,186 shares of company stock worth $18,568,508 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ALGN traded up $6.89 on Tuesday, reaching $709.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 472,751 shares, compared to its average volume of 593,764. Align Technology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $293.33 and a 12-month high of $721.45. The firm has a market cap of $56.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $654.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $602.18.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $3.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.91. Align Technology had a return on equity of 21.42% and a net margin of 20.10%. Research analysts anticipate that Align Technology, Inc. will post 9.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Align Technology Profile

Align Technology, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and market of orthodontics, restorative, and aesthetic dentistry products. It operates through the Clear Aligner, and Scanner and Services segments. The Clear Aligner segment consists of invisalign full, teen, and assist products, and vivera retainers for treating malocclusion.

Further Reading: What strategies should day traders use to execute a trade?

Receive News & Ratings for Align Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Align Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.