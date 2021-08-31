Smith Asset Management Group LP Lowers Stock Position in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Smith Asset Management Group LP lessened its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) by 11.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,442 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 2,880 shares during the period. Smith Asset Management Group LP’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $5,915,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of LH. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 1,250.0% during the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 108 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Laboratory Co. of America during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 101.3% during the first quarter. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. now owns 157 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 22.3% during the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 219 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lee Financial Co purchased a new stake in Laboratory Co. of America during the second quarter worth about $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on LH. Robert W. Baird set a $276.78 target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Argus increased their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $270.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Truist Securities increased their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Truist increased their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $318.00 to $332.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $314.52.

In other Laboratory Co. of America news, EVP Der Vaart Sandra D. Van sold 4,500 shares of Laboratory Co. of America stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.56, for a total transaction of $1,199,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,737 shares in the company, valued at $2,595,494.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LH stock traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $303.38. The stock had a trading volume of 657,161 shares, compared to its average volume of 681,429. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $287.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $267.56. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a 12 month low of $171.18 and a 12 month high of $307.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.25 billion, a PE ratio of 10.35, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.04.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $6.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.64 by $0.49. Laboratory Co. of America had a net margin of 17.57% and a return on equity of 35.18%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 23.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company, which engages in the provision of vital information to help health professionals make clear and confident decisions. It operates through the Drug Development and Diagnostics segments. The Drug Development segment consists of lead optimization, preclinical safety assessment, analytical services, clinical trials, central laboratories, biomarkers, and companion diagnostics, market access, and technology solutions.

