Smith Asset Management Group LP Makes New $9.27 Million Investment in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE)

Smith Asset Management Group LP bought a new position in shares of STERIS plc (NYSE:STE) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 44,954 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $9,274,000. Smith Asset Management Group LP owned 0.05% of STERIS as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of STE. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of STERIS by 25.6% in the second quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 20,442 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,217,000 after acquiring an additional 4,169 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of STERIS by 70.1% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 83,977 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $17,327,000 after acquiring an additional 34,619 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of STERIS by 27.9% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 35,574 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,339,000 after acquiring an additional 7,765 shares during the period. Bbva USA bought a new position in shares of STERIS in the second quarter valued at approximately $441,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of STERIS by 23.9% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 406,675 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $83,897,000 after acquiring an additional 78,490 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on STE shares. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of STERIS from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of STERIS from $227.00 to $239.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Needham & Company LLC raised shares of STERIS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $233.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Stephens raised their target price on shares of STERIS from $217.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of STERIS from $217.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $239.83.

In other news, VP Renato Tamaro sold 1,449 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.63, for a total value of $309,549.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 1.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of STE stock traded up $0.39 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $215.01. 487,127 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 619,632. The company has a market capitalization of $21.45 billion, a PE ratio of 64.37 and a beta of 0.56. STERIS plc has a 12-month low of $155.99 and a 12-month high of $226.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $212.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $200.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

STERIS (NYSE:STE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.27. STERIS had a net margin of 8.39% and a return on equity of 12.81%. The firm had revenue of $968.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $904.90 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.31 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 44.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that STERIS plc will post 7.75 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a $0.43 dividend. This is a boost from STERIS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. STERIS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.93%.

STERIS Company Profile

STERIS Plc engages in the provision of healthcare and life science product and service solutions. It operates through the following segments: Healthcare Products, Healthcare Specialty Services, Life Sciences, and Applied Sterilization Technologies. The Healthcare Products segment offers portfolio of infection prevention, procedural, and gastrointestinal solutions.

