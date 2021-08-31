Smith Asset Management Group LP Makes New Investment in Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE)

Smith Asset Management Group LP bought a new position in shares of Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 52,500 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $13,231,000. Smith Asset Management Group LP owned about 0.11% of Everest Re Group at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RE. Boston Partners lifted its stake in shares of Everest Re Group by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,462,679 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $610,591,000 after acquiring an additional 105,975 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Everest Re Group by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,560,878 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $386,802,000 after acquiring an additional 152,267 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Everest Re Group by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,406,721 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $354,508,000 after acquiring an additional 101,966 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Everest Re Group by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,276,175 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $316,249,000 after acquiring an additional 12,230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Everest Re Group by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 865,846 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $214,565,000 after acquiring an additional 75,191 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Everest Re Group alerts:

RE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Everest Re Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $293.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Citigroup lowered Everest Re Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. lowered Everest Re Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $287.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Everest Re Group in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $330.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $288.38.

Shares of RE traded up $1.88 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $264.90. The stock had a trading volume of 299,659 shares, compared to its average volume of 283,148. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $256.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $255.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.00 and a beta of 0.64. Everest Re Group, Ltd. has a 1-year low of $193.02 and a 1-year high of $281.27.

Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The insurance provider reported $14.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.30 by $7.33. Everest Re Group had a return on equity of 9.13% and a net margin of 11.87%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.07 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Everest Re Group, Ltd. will post 33.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 25th will be given a $1.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 24th. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%. Everest Re Group’s payout ratio is 83.11%.

About Everest Re Group

Everest Re Group Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of reinsurance and insurance services. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Reinsurance, International, Bermuda, and Insurance. The U.S. Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance and specialty lines of business, including marine, aviation, surety, and accident and health business, on both a treaty and facultative basis, through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies primarily within the U.S.

Recommended Story: Stock Symbols, CUSIP and Other Stock Identifiers

Receive News & Ratings for Everest Re Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Everest Re Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.