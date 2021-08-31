Smith Asset Management Group LP Raises Holdings in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST)

Smith Asset Management Group LP boosted its stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 54,117 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,835 shares during the quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP owned approximately 0.13% of Nexstar Media Group worth $8,003,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NXST. LSV Asset Management boosted its position in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 69.6% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 826,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,051,000 after acquiring an additional 339,198 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 40.0% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,128,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,420,000 after acquiring an additional 322,469 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of Nexstar Media Group during the 1st quarter worth about $40,982,000. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 439.5% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 235,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,099,000 after acquiring an additional 192,009 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clark Capital Management Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 1,124.2% during the 1st quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 203,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,529,000 after acquiring an additional 186,563 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.36% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barrington Research upped their price objective on Nexstar Media Group from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Nexstar Media Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Nexstar Media Group from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $160.67.

In other news, insider Andrew Alford sold 189 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.50, for a total transaction of $26,932.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $627,712.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 6.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Nexstar Media Group stock traded up $1.70 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $149.75. 242,550 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 401,639. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $80.42 and a twelve month high of $163.62. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $146.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $146.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 2.18. The firm has a market cap of $6.26 billion, a PE ratio of 7.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.87.

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $4.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.87 by $0.64. Nexstar Media Group had a return on equity of 38.21% and a net margin of 20.17%. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.13 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Nexstar Media Group, Inc. will post 17.46 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.87%. Nexstar Media Group’s payout ratio is 16.12%.

Nexstar Media Group Company Profile

Nexstar Media Group, Inc is a television broadcasting and digital media company, which engages in the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community websites and digital media services. The firm offers services free over-the-air programming which includes programs produced by networks with which the stations are affiliated, programs that the stations produce, and first-run and rerun syndicated programs that the stations acquire.

