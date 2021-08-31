Smith Asset Management Group LP Sells 10,376 Shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

Smith Asset Management Group LP lowered its position in shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 175,690 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 10,376 shares during the period. Dover makes up approximately 1.3% of Smith Asset Management Group LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Smith Asset Management Group LP owned approximately 0.12% of Dover worth $26,459,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Credit Agricole S A bought a new stake in shares of Dover during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Dover in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in Dover in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in Dover by 83.8% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 261 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Finally, Clean Yield Group bought a new stake in Dover in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. 77.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DOV has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Dover from $164.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Dover from $153.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Dover from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Dover from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Dover from $162.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $164.00.

Shares of DOV traded down $1.43 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $174.36. 700,532 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 739,738. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Dover Co. has a 52-week low of $105.40 and a 52-week high of $176.40. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $162.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $148.88. The company has a market cap of $25.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.39.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The industrial products company reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.91 billion. Dover had a net margin of 11.84% and a return on equity of 29.42%. Dover’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.13 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Dover Co. will post 7.52 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. This is a boost from Dover’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Dover’s payout ratio is presently 34.92%.

Dover Company Profile

Dover Corp. engages in the manufacture of equipment, components, and specialty systems. The firm also provides supporting engineering, testing, and other similar services. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Products, Fueling Solutions, Imaging and Identification, Pumps and Process Solutions, and Refrigeration and Food Equipment.

