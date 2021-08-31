Smith Asset Management Group LP Sells 107,218 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Smith Asset Management Group LP cut its holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 70.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 44,530 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 107,218 shares during the quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP’s holdings in Walmart were worth $6,280,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Magnetar Financial LLC boosted its stake in Walmart by 54.1% in the second quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 26,400 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,723,000 after acquiring an additional 9,271 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Walmart by 9.9% in the second quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 532,577 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $75,103,000 after purchasing an additional 48,046 shares during the period. Teza Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Walmart by 21.6% in the second quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC now owns 52,936 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $7,465,000 after purchasing an additional 9,405 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Walmart by 15.9% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 790,941 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $111,538,000 after purchasing an additional 108,450 shares during the period. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its holdings in Walmart by 25.0% in the second quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 81,905 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $11,551,000 after purchasing an additional 16,357 shares during the period. 28.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. MKM Partners increased their target price on shares of Walmart from $152.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Walmart in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $160.00 target price (up from $155.00) on shares of Walmart in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Stephens raised their price objective on shares of Walmart from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $167.59.

Shares of WMT traded up $0.40 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $148.10. The stock had a trading volume of 8,295,690 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,336,771. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $143.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $139.85. Walmart Inc. has a one year low of $126.28 and a one year high of $153.66. The firm has a market cap of $415.00 billion, a PE ratio of 41.66, a P/E/G ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.21. Walmart had a net margin of 1.78% and a return on equity of 20.22%. The company had revenue of $141 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $136.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.56 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 6.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Judith J. Mckenna sold 15,000 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.14, for a total transaction of $2,117,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 279,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,497,887.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 356,888 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.77, for a total transaction of $50,596,011.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,217,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $456,123,284.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,140,784 shares of company stock valued at $3,512,536,440 in the last ninety days. 48.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

