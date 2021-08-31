Smith Asset Management Group LP Sells 13,376 Shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Smith Asset Management Group LP lowered its position in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 4.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 294,158 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 13,376 shares during the quarter. Capital One Financial accounts for about 2.3% of Smith Asset Management Group LP’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. Smith Asset Management Group LP owned 0.07% of Capital One Financial worth $45,971,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,838,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,559,766,000 after acquiring an additional 2,815,834 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,022,626 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $890,879,000 after acquiring an additional 191,078 shares during the period. Factorial Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 11,757.5% in the 1st quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 5,229,153 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,100,000 after acquiring an additional 5,185,053 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,026,589 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $639,532,000 after buying an additional 17,750 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 32.5% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,013,284 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $620,815,000 after buying an additional 983,352 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE COF traded up $0.78 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $165.97. The stock had a trading volume of 3,678,876 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,145,273. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $163.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $148.69. The firm has a market cap of $74.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.76. Capital One Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $66.46 and a fifty-two week high of $177.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $7.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.78 by $2.93. The company had revenue of $7.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.13 billion. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 19.07% and a net margin of 37.90%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($2.21) EPS. Equities analysts expect that Capital One Financial Co. will post 24.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th were paid a $0.60 dividend. This is a boost from Capital One Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.45%.

COF has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Capital One Financial from $155.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Odeon Capital Group upgraded Capital One Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $148.90 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Bank of America cut their target price on Capital One Financial from $194.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Capital One Financial from $170.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut Capital One Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $175.80 to $145.00 in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.27.

In related news, insider Robert M. Alexander sold 12,267 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.23, for a total transaction of $2,137,279.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jory A. Berson sold 24,435 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.41, for a total value of $4,017,358.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 309,508 shares of company stock valued at $50,296,838 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.31% of the company’s stock.

Capital One Financial Profile

Capital One Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Credit Card segment offers domestic consumer and small business card lending, and international card lending businesses.

