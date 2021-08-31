Smith Asset Management Group LP Sells 24,760 Shares of Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST)

Smith Asset Management Group LP reduced its holdings in Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST) by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 619,279 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,760 shares during the quarter. Envista accounts for about 1.3% of Smith Asset Management Group LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Smith Asset Management Group LP owned about 0.39% of Envista worth $26,760,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NVST. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Envista by 0.6% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 46,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,896,000 after buying an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Envista by 1.2% during the second quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 31,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,368,000 after buying an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Envista by 5.7% during the first quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after buying an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Envista by 1.5% during the first quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 29,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,209,000 after buying an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its holdings in shares of Envista by 9.4% during the second quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 5,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 470 shares in the last quarter.

In other Envista news, General Counsel Mark E. Nance sold 14,263 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.05, for a total transaction of $628,285.15. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 34,327 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,512,104.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Mischa Reis sold 10,016 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.50, for a total value of $425,680.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 49,059 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,085,007.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 50,208 shares of company stock valued at $2,176,350. 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NVST traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $42.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 819,433 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,869,732. Envista Holdings Co. has a 1-year low of $22.51 and a 1-year high of $46.52. The stock has a market cap of $6.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.04, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.93. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Envista (NYSE:NVST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.09. Envista had a return on equity of 9.72% and a net margin of 10.84%. The company had revenue of $740.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $705.75 million. Research analysts anticipate that Envista Holdings Co. will post 1.96 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on NVST shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Envista from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company in a research report on Saturday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Envista from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Envista from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Envista from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, TheStreet raised Envista from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Envista presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.67.

Envista Profile

Envista Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets dental products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Specialty Products & Technologies and Equipment & Consumables. The company's Specialty Products & Technologies segment provides dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics, and dental eye loupes to oral surgeons, prosthodontists, and periodontists under the brands, including Nobel Biocare, Alpha Bio Tec, Implant Direct, Logon, Nobel Procera, and Orascoptic; and brackets and wires, clear aligners, digital orthodontic treatments, retainers, and other orthodontic laboratory products under the Damon, Ormco, Insignia, AOA, and Spark brands.

