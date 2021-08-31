Smith Asset Management Group LP Sells 4,540 Shares of Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX)

Smith Asset Management Group LP trimmed its holdings in shares of Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX) by 1.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 374,824 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,540 shares during the quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP owned 0.09% of Dropbox worth $11,361,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DBX. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dropbox in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Tarbox Family Office Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dropbox in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Gemmer Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dropbox in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dropbox during the 1st quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dropbox during the 1st quarter valued at $79,000. 58.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Dropbox alerts:

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on DBX shares. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Dropbox in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Dropbox from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dropbox from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, August 13th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Dropbox from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Dropbox from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Dropbox has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.80.

In other news, CFO Timothy Regan sold 4,147 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.95, for a total value of $120,055.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, President Timothy H. Young sold 11,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.80, for a total transaction of $335,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 160,182 shares of company stock valued at $4,828,053 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 30.81% of the company’s stock.

DBX traded up $0.48 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $31.71. 2,806,010 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,174,995. The firm has a market cap of $12.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -75.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $30.97 and its 200 day moving average is $27.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Dropbox, Inc. has a one year low of $17.66 and a one year high of $33.00.

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $530.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $524.00 million. Dropbox had a negative net margin of 8.73% and a positive return on equity of 108.39%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Dropbox, Inc. will post 0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dropbox Profile

Dropbox, Inc is a collaboration platform that’s transforming the way people and teams work together. It offers following products: Dropbox Basic, Plus, Professional and Business. The Dropbox Basic is the simple, powerful home for photos, videos, docs, and other files. Its users also get access to new product Dropbox Paper, a collaborative workspace that helps teams create and share early ideas, and work with any type of content, in one centralized place.

Featured Article: Blue-Chip Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DBX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX).

Receive News & Ratings for Dropbox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dropbox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.