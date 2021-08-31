Smith Asset Management Group LP Sells 5,041 Shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Smith Asset Management Group LP lessened its position in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 102,385 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,041 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial accounts for 1.2% of Smith Asset Management Group LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Smith Asset Management Group LP owned about 0.09% of Ameriprise Financial worth $25,478,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in Ameriprise Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Ameriprise Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in Ameriprise Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Ameriprise Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, CX Institutional lifted its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 22.9% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 220 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Ameriprise Financial stock traded up $0.13 on Tuesday, reaching $272.91. The stock had a trading volume of 588,132 shares, compared to its average volume of 638,139. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $256.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $247.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $141.82 and a 1 year high of $277.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.17 and a beta of 1.68.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $5.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.21 by $0.06. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 8.22% and a return on equity of 41.42%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.64 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 21.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th were paid a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.10%.

In other Ameriprise Financial news, insider Joseph Edward Sweeney sold 11,210 shares of Ameriprise Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.52, for a total transaction of $2,976,479.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William F. Truscott sold 19,522 shares of Ameriprise Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.39, for a total transaction of $5,298,075.58. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 67,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,198,056.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on AMP shares. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. raised their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $248.38 target price (down previously from $260.00) on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $254.94.

Ameriprise Financial Profile

Ameriprise Financial, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm provides financial planning, asset management and insurance services to individuals, businesses and institutions. It operates through the following business segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

