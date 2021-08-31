Smith Asset Management Group LP Sells 6,775 Shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Smith Asset Management Group LP cut its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 84,149 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 6,775 shares during the period. Smith Asset Management Group LP owned about 0.07% of Rockwell Automation worth $24,064,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ROK. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Exane Derivatives lifted its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 6,850.0% in the 1st quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 139 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation in the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.95% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Ernest Nicolas sold 95 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.72, for a total value of $26,193.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,539,069.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Christopher Nardecchia sold 8,929 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.03, for a total transaction of $2,634,322.87. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,791 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,478,698.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 23,778 shares of company stock worth $7,118,478. 0.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of ROK stock traded up $0.65 on Tuesday, reaching $325.45. 602,821 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 686,957. The company has a market cap of $37.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.68, a PEG ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a 50-day moving average of $301.71 and a 200-day moving average of $276.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a one year low of $206.57 and a one year high of $326.50.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.79 billion. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 22.82% and a return on equity of 53.06%. The business’s revenue was up 32.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.27 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 9.29 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th will be given a $1.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. Rockwell Automation’s payout ratio is 55.73%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Rockwell Automation from $313.00 to $327.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $299.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $286.00 price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation in a report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Rockwell Automation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $323.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $283.25.

Rockwell Automation, Inc engages in the provision of industrial automation and information services. It operates through the following segments: Architecture and Software, and Control Products and Solutions . The Architecture and Software segment contains hardware, software, and communication components of its integrated control and information architecture which are capable of controlling the customer’s industrial processes and connecting with their business enterprise.

