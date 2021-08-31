Smith Asset Management Group LP Sells 6,810 Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Smith Asset Management Group LP decreased its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 10.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 58,553 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 6,810 shares during the period. Thermo Fisher Scientific accounts for 1.4% of Smith Asset Management Group LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Smith Asset Management Group LP’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $29,551,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Viking Global Investors LP increased its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1,007.6% during the first quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 861,887 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $393,348,000 after acquiring an additional 784,070 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 7.3% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,293,242 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,784,871,000 after acquiring an additional 566,814 shares in the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG increased its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 130.6% during the second quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 796,673 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $401,898,000 after acquiring an additional 451,134 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 60.9% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 956,561 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $436,555,000 after acquiring an additional 361,897 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cohen Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 4,689.0% during the first quarter. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC now owns 330,152 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,795,000 after acquiring an additional 323,258 shares in the last quarter. 80.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on TMO shares. BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $590.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $525.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $491.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 12th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Argus lifted their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $530.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $544.71.

In other news, Director Jim P. Manzi sold 572 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $536.54, for a total value of $306,900.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $539.05, for a total transaction of $5,390,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of TMO traded down $3.58 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $554.95. 1,218,144 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,616,412. The company has a current ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 52-week low of $401.07 and a 52-week high of $560.70. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $528.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $487.32. The company has a market cap of $218.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.75.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $5.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.51 by $0.09. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 22.47% and a return on equity of 29.43%. On average, research analysts forecast that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 22.07 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.19%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is currently 5.32%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc engages in the provision of analytical instruments, equipment, reagents and consumables, software and services for research, analysis, discovery, and diagnostics. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences Solutions, Analytical Instruments, Specialty Diagnostics, and Laboratory Products and Services.

