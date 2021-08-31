Smith Asset Management Group LP Takes $12.69 Million Position in Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI)

Smith Asset Management Group LP purchased a new stake in Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 123,000 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $12,690,000. Smith Asset Management Group LP owned about 0.28% of Carter’s as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in shares of Carter’s by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 14,696 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,307,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management raised its position in Carter’s by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 5,303 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $472,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Carter’s by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,554 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $779,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. raised its position in Carter’s by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 40,074 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,564,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in Carter’s by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 11,711 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,041,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.51% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Kendra Krugman sold 2,800 shares of Carter’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.91, for a total value of $288,148.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CRI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Carter’s from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $118.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, June 21st. B. Riley increased their price target on Carter’s from $113.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their target price on Carter’s from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.80.

Shares of Carter’s stock traded down $2.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $102.38. 462,834 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 652,161. Carter’s, Inc. has a 12 month low of $76.89 and a 12 month high of $116.92. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $102.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $98.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 3.14. The company has a market capitalization of $4.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.42.

Carter’s (NYSE:CRI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The textile maker reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.95. Carter’s had a net margin of 9.95% and a return on equity of 36.47%. The firm had revenue of $746.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $713.84 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 45.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Carter’s, Inc. will post 7.29 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. Carter’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.46%.

Carter’s Company Profile

Carter's, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, and markets branded childrenswear under the Carter's, OshKosh, Skip Hop, Child of Mine, Just One You, Simple Joys, Carter's little baby basics, and other brands in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S.

