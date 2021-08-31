Smith Asset Management Group LP Takes $25.29 Million Position in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Smith Asset Management Group LP bought a new stake in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 78,072 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,285,000. Smith Asset Management Group LP owned 0.05% of KLA as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KLAC. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of KLA by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 989,369 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $256,167,000 after purchasing an additional 96,487 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in KLA by 5.3% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 757 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its holdings in KLA by 22.9% during the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 3,933 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,299,000 after acquiring an additional 734 shares in the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC lifted its holdings in KLA by 39.2% during the first quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 1,740 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $575,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its holdings in KLA by 68.5% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 374 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. 77.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get KLA alerts:

In other news, CAO Virendra A. Kirloskar sold 420 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.16, for a total transaction of $146,227.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Brian Lorig sold 1,864 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $351.54, for a total transaction of $655,270.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,188 shares of company stock valued at $2,513,439 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KLAC stock traded down $2.15 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $339.96. The company had a trading volume of 1,000,358 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,203,758. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 2.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.23. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $322.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $318.86. KLA Co. has a one year low of $171.31 and a one year high of $359.69.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $4.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.99 by $0.44. KLA had a return on equity of 74.13% and a net margin of 30.04%. On average, research analysts anticipate that KLA Co. will post 19.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KLA declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, July 29th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the semiconductor company to buy up to 4.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th. This is a boost from KLA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. KLA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.87%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on KLAC. Needham & Company LLC upgraded KLA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $390.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on KLA from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on KLA from $380.00 to $403.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Cowen boosted their price target on KLA from $335.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on KLA from $345.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, KLA presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $350.81.

KLA Profile

KLA Corp. engages in the supply of process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nano-electronics industries. Its products include manufactured chips, reticle, packaging, surface profilers, nanochemical testers, KT pro equipment, and compound semiconductors. The company was founded in April 1997 and is headquartered in Milpitas, CA.

Featured Article: Net Asset Value

Receive News & Ratings for KLA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KLA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.