Smith Asset Management Group LP Trims Holdings in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Smith Asset Management Group LP decreased its holdings in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,092 shares of the company’s stock after selling 368 shares during the quarter. AutoZone comprises 1.3% of Smith Asset Management Group LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Smith Asset Management Group LP owned 0.08% of AutoZone worth $25,531,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. raised its position in AutoZone by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 47,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,659,000 after purchasing an additional 3,505 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in AutoZone by 38.9% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,370,000 after buying an additional 7,459 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC increased its stake in AutoZone by 23.3% in the 2nd quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 3,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,342,000 after buying an additional 676 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. increased its stake in AutoZone by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 254,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,893,000 after buying an additional 14,365 shares during the period. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. increased its stake in AutoZone by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 1,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,705,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.41% of the company’s stock.

Get AutoZone alerts:

Several equities analysts have issued reports on AZO shares. Morgan Stanley cut shares of AutoZone from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $1,650.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $1,600.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Raymond James cut shares of AutoZone from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $1,700.00 to $1,750.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $1,636.00 price target (down from $1,700.00) on shares of AutoZone in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Wedbush upped their price target on shares of AutoZone from $1,320.00 to $1,650.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, AutoZone presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,554.56.

In other AutoZone news, CEO William C. Rhodes III sold 4,492 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,501.14, for a total value of $6,743,120.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, VP Ronald B. Griffin sold 7,017 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,608.29, for a total transaction of $11,285,370.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 33,944 shares of company stock worth $52,299,958. 2.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE AZO traded down $6.56 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $1,549.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 242,562 shares, compared to its average volume of 204,405. The stock has a market cap of $33.38 billion, a PE ratio of 16.96, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.97. AutoZone, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,085.85 and a fifty-two week high of $1,666.63. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1,582.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,448.77.

AutoZone Profile

AutoZone, Inc engages in the retail and distribution of automotive replacement parts and accessories. The firm offers ALLDATA, which produces, sells and maintains diagnostic and repair information software used in the automotive repair industry and E-commerce, which includes direct sales to customers.

Featured Story: Understanding Average Daily Trade Volume



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AZO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO).

Receive News & Ratings for AutoZone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoZone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.