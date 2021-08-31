Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) Shares Sold by BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A.

BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. decreased its position in Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,879 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,611 shares during the quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A.’s holdings in Snap were worth $1,627,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Snap by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA boosted its stake in shares of Snap by 30.3% during the 2nd quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Snap by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 9,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $522,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Snap by 73.3% during the 2nd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covington Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Snap by 45.6% during the 1st quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. 46.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Evan Spiegel sold 312,113 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.10, for a total value of $25,000,251.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jeremi Gorman sold 13,145 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.44, for a total value of $939,078.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 6,474,122 shares of company stock worth $455,371,327.

SNAP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Snap from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on Snap from $62.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. raised their price objective on Snap from $40.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Cowen raised their price objective on Snap from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Snap from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.60.

NYSE:SNAP opened at $74.51 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $70.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.15. The firm has a market cap of $117.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -146.10 and a beta of 1.27. Snap Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.43 and a 52-week high of $80.85. The company has a quick ratio of 5.80, a current ratio of 5.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $982.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $846.57 million. Snap had a negative return on equity of 32.45% and a negative net margin of 22.49%. Snap’s revenue was up 116.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.09) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Snap Inc. will post -0.4 EPS for the current year.

Snap Company Profile

Snap, Inc engages in the operation of its camera platform. Its products include Snapchat, using the camera and editing tools to take and share Snaps, Friends Page, which lets users create and use Stories, Groups, Video and Chat, Discover for searching and surfacing relevant Stories, Snap Map, which shows friends, Stories and Snaps near the user, Memories, for saving personal collections, and Spectacles, wearable sunglasses capable of taking Snaps and interacting directly with the Snapchat application.

