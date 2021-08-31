Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) Shares Bought by Cincinnati Financial Corp

Cincinnati Financial Corp raised its holdings in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) by 2.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 327,764 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,000 shares during the quarter. Snap-on accounts for about 1.8% of Cincinnati Financial Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Cincinnati Financial Corp owned 0.61% of Snap-on worth $73,232,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SNA. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Snap-on in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in Snap-on during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Snap-on by 76.3% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co lifted its stake in Snap-on by 33.3% during the second quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Snap-on during the first quarter valued at about $52,000. 82.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $240.00 price objective on shares of Snap-on in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Snap-on from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $232.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $197.67.

In other news, CFO Aldo John Pagliari sold 3,612 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.34, for a total value of $871,720.08. Also, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 24,492 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.29, for a total value of $5,566,786.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

SNA stock traded down $1.21 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $224.95. 403,627 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 445,521. Snap-on Incorporated has a twelve month low of $138.94 and a twelve month high of $259.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $223.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $228.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.28.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The company reported $3.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.58. Snap-on had a return on equity of 20.51% and a net margin of 19.15%. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $976.23 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.91 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Snap-on Incorporated will post 14.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be issued a dividend of $1.23 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $4.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.30%.

Snap-on Profile

Snap-On, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of tools, equipment, diagnostics, repair information, and systems solutions for professional users performing critical tasks. Its products and services include hand and power tools, tool storage, diagnostics software, handheld and PC-based diagnostic products, information and management systems, shop equipment and other solutions for vehicle dealerships and repair centers, as well as for customers in industries, such as aviation and aerospace, agriculture, construction, government and military, mining, natural resources, power generation and technical education.

