Snetwork (SNET) 24 Hour Volume Tops $213,616.00

Snetwork (CURRENCY:SNET) traded down 9.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on August 31st. One Snetwork coin can now be bought for about $0.0050 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular exchanges. Snetwork has a market capitalization of $1.18 million and $213,616.00 worth of Snetwork was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Snetwork has traded up 7.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002139 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.31 or 0.00056260 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002828 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.59 or 0.00014099 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002140 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 12.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $397.25 or 0.00849523 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $22.01 or 0.00047078 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.94 or 0.00102522 BTC.

Snetwork Profile

Snetwork (SNET) is a coin. It launched on January 19th, 2018. Snetwork’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 234,375,532 coins. Snetwork’s official message board is www.snetwork.io/news.html . Snetwork’s official website is www.snetwork.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Snetwork (Distributed Shared Cloud Computing Network) is an ecosystem focused on blockchain application, focusing on building a distributed shared computing platform based on blockchain. By connecting the supply and demand sides, it helps the node sharers to idle the computing resources and improve the utilization rate; at the same time, reduce the bandwidth, storage and Internet entertainment costs of enterprises, individuals and other resource demanders. “

Buying and Selling Snetwork

