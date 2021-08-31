SnowSwap Price Hits $9.16 on Top Exchanges (SNOW)

SnowSwap (CURRENCY:SNOW) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on August 31st. SnowSwap has a total market cap of $3.07 million and approximately $71,565.00 worth of SnowSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, SnowSwap has traded down 16.3% against the dollar. One SnowSwap coin can now be bought for about $9.16 or 0.00019576 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get SnowSwap alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002137 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00002504 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 17.7% against the dollar and now trades at $30.55 or 0.00065249 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61.99 or 0.00132421 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $76.00 or 0.00162337 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,417.46 or 0.07300021 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00003312 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $46,839.58 or 1.00053781 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 26.3% against the dollar and now trades at $388.65 or 0.00830204 BTC.

SnowSwap Profile

SnowSwap launched on October 8th, 2020. SnowSwap’s total supply is 500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 335,340 coins. SnowSwap’s official Twitter account is @snow_swap . The Reddit community for SnowSwap is https://reddit.com/r/Snowswap

According to CryptoCompare, “SnowSwap is a new platform where users can swap between various Yearn yVault tokens. SnowSwap is designed for low slippage stablecoin swaps and is based on Curve’s AMM. “

SnowSwap Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SnowSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SnowSwap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SnowSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for SnowSwap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SnowSwap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.