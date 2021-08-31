Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.35 Per Share

Brokerages expect Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.35 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.24 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.45. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile reported earnings of $0.28 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 25%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile will report full year earnings of $1.32 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.94 to $1.62. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.81 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.40 to $2.48. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 19th. The basic materials company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.01). Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile had a return on equity of 11.24% and a net margin of 10.87%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on SQM shares. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.43.

Shares of SQM stock traded down $0.04 on Tuesday, reaching $52.00. 10,092 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,308,743. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile has a twelve month low of $28.47 and a twelve month high of $60.74. The company has a market capitalization of $13.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.69, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 6.47, a quick ratio of 4.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $48.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.51.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.204 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile’s payout ratio is currently 70.00%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SQM. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 3.8% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 38,876 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,494,000 after purchasing an additional 1,420 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 0.5% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 41,383 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,196,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC raised its stake in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 17.8% during the first quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 7,888 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $419,000 after purchasing an additional 1,194 shares during the period. Mitchell Capital Management Co. purchased a new position in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile during the first quarter worth approximately $374,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 3,081.8% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,356 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.59% of the company’s stock.

About Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile

Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile SA engages in the production and distribution of fertilizers, potassium nitrate, iodine, and lithium chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Plant Nutrients, Iodine and Derivatives, Lithium and Derivatives, Industrial Chemicals, Potassium, and Other Products and Services.

