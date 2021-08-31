Société Générale Société anonyme (EPA:GLE) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $24.04

Société Générale Société anonyme (EPA:GLE)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of €24.04 ($28.28) and traded as high as €26.70 ($31.41). Société Générale Société anonyme shares last traded at €26.68 ($31.39), with a volume of 1,611,499 shares traded.

GLE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group set a €32.00 ($37.65) price target on shares of Société Générale Société anonyme and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €34.00 ($40.00) price target on shares of Société Générale Société anonyme in a research report on Monday, July 5th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €30.80 ($36.24) price target on shares of Société Générale Société anonyme in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Barclays set a €23.00 ($27.06) price target on shares of Société Générale Société anonyme in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €30.00 ($35.29) price target on shares of Société Générale Société anonyme in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €26.60 ($31.29).

Get Société Générale Société anonyme alerts:

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is €25.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €24.04.

SociÃ©tÃ© GÃ©nÃ©rale SociÃ©tÃ© anonyme provides financial services in Europe, the Americas, Asia, Oceania, Africa, and France. The company offers retail banking services, including deposits and loans, vehicles and asset management, corporate finance, insurance, payments, investment, and online brokerage and financial information services; Internet, mobile, telephone, and service platforms; and online banking to individual and professional customers, businesses, non-profit associations and local authorities under the Societe Generale, CrÃ©dit du Nord, and Boursorama Banque brands.

Recommended Story: Resistance Level

Receive News & Ratings for Société Générale Société anonyme Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Société Générale Société anonyme and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.