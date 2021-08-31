Société Générale Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:SCGLY) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Société Générale Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:SCGLY) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the fourteen analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $29.56.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on SCGLY shares. JP Morgan Cazenove upgraded shares of Société Générale Société anonyme to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Société Générale Société anonyme from €32.00 ($37.65) to €34.00 ($40.00) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. HSBC upgraded shares of Société Générale Société anonyme to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Société Générale Société anonyme from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, upgraded shares of Société Générale Société anonyme from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th.

OTCMKTS SCGLY opened at $6.21 on Tuesday. Société Générale Société anonyme has a 12 month low of $2.53 and a 12 month high of $6.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.18, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The company has a market capitalization of $26.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.06 and a beta of 1.55. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $6.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.77.

Société Générale Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:SCGLY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.11. Société Générale Société anonyme had a net margin of 14.86% and a return on equity of 5.16%. The firm had revenue of $7.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.88 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Société Générale Société anonyme will post 0.78 EPS for the current year.

About Société Générale Société anonyme

Société Générale SA provides banking and financial services. It operates through the following business segments: French Retail Banking, International Retail Banking & Financial Services, and Global Banking & Investor Solutions. The French Retail Banking segment includes the domestic networks Societe Generale, Crédit du Nord and Boursorama.

