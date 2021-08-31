Sodexo S.A. (OTCMKTS:SDXAY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Sodexo S.A. (OTCMKTS:SDXAY) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

A number of research firms have commented on SDXAY. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Sodexo from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Sodexo from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. AlphaValue upgraded shares of Sodexo to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Sodexo in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Sodexo from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th.

OTCMKTS SDXAY opened at $16.21 on Tuesday. Sodexo has a 12 month low of $12.62 and a 12 month high of $20.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company has a market capitalization of $11.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.59 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $17.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.93.

Sodexo SA engages in the provision of on-site services, benefits and rewards services, and personal and home care services. It offers integrated solutions which cover a variety of working and living environments and are available in client segments which include corporate, health care, education, defense, remote sites, justice services, seniors, and sports and leisure.

