SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG) Shares Bought by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG) by 82.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 88,248 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 39,946 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned approximately 0.17% of SolarEdge Technologies worth $24,920,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SEDG. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in SolarEdge Technologies by 9.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,536,046 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,878,721,000 after acquiring an additional 538,017 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in SolarEdge Technologies by 21.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,997,185 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $574,070,000 after buying an additional 355,976 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its position in SolarEdge Technologies by 4,796.8% during the first quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 285,581 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $82,087,000 after buying an additional 279,749 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC grew its stake in SolarEdge Technologies by 227.3% during the first quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 304,245 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $87,452,000 after buying an additional 211,295 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 151.2% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 285,102 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $81,950,000 after acquiring an additional 171,598 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SolarEdge Technologies stock opened at $295.70 on Tuesday. SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $178.32 and a 1-year high of $377.00. The company has a market capitalization of $15.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 116.88, a PEG ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $270.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $266.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 3.73 and a quick ratio of 2.92.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $480.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $455.66 million. SolarEdge Technologies had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 12.63%. SolarEdge Technologies’s revenue was up 44.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.97 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on SEDG shares. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on SolarEdge Technologies from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Truist Securities decreased their price target on SolarEdge Technologies from $435.00 to $325.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $310.00 to $318.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Roth Capital decreased their target price on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $380.00 to $310.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $322.00 to $368.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. SolarEdge Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $322.13.

In related news, VP Meir Adest sold 7,338 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.11, for a total value of $1,901,349.18. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 285,421 shares in the company, valued at approximately $73,955,435.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Marcel Gani sold 334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.67, for a total transaction of $79,047.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 21,005 shares of company stock worth $5,622,827. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SolarEdge Technologies Profile

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc engages in the development of energy technology, which provides inverter solutions. The firm operates through the following segments: Solar and All Other. The Solar segment includes the design, development, manufacturing, and sales of an inverter solution designed to maximize power generation.

