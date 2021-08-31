SolGold (LON:SOLG) Share Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $27.21

SolGold Plc (LON:SOLG)’s stock price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 27.21 ($0.36) and traded as high as GBX 29.45 ($0.38). SolGold shares last traded at GBX 28.75 ($0.38), with a volume of 1,838,204 shares.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 27.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 27.02. The company has a market cap of £659.47 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.94. The company has a quick ratio of 7.04, a current ratio of 7.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.07.

In related news, insider Nicholas Mather sold 23,021 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 30 ($0.39), for a total transaction of £6,906.30 ($9,023.13).

SolGold Plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration of mineral properties in Ecuador, Australia, and Solomon Islands. The company primarily explores for gold, copper, and silver deposits. Its flagship project is the Alpala project that covers an area of approximately 50 square kilometers located in Imbabura province, Northern Ecuador, as well as holds tenements across central and southeast Queensland, Australia and Solomon Islands.

