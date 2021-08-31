Solvay SA (OTCMKTS:SVYSF) Short Interest Down 20.8% in August

Solvay SA (OTCMKTS:SVYSF) saw a large decrease in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 350,800 shares, a decrease of 20.8% from the July 29th total of 442,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3,508.0 days.

Solvay stock opened at $135.51 on Tuesday. Solvay has a fifty-two week low of $78.83 and a fifty-two week high of $135.51. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $131.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $127.73.

Get Solvay alerts:

About Solvay

Solvay SA operates as an advanced materials and specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Materials, Chemicals, Solutions, and Corporate & Business Services. The Materials segment offers specialty polymers, including aromatic polymers, high barrier polymers, and fluoropolymers for the electronics, automotive, aircraft, and healthcare industries; and composite materials for civil and military aircraft manufacturers, as well as various industrial markets.

Featured Article: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Solvay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Solvay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.