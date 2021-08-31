Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) Shares Acquired by Trillium Asset Management LLC

Trillium Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) by 10.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 60,796 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,623 shares during the quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC owned 0.06% of Sonoco Products worth $4,067,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new stake in Sonoco Products during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its holdings in shares of Sonoco Products by 10.9% during the second quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 1,066,551 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $71,352,000 after purchasing an additional 104,818 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Sonoco Products by 11.6% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 43,964 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,941,000 after purchasing an additional 4,565 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in Sonoco Products by 290.2% in the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 92,471 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,032,000 after purchasing an additional 68,773 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in Sonoco Products by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 13,174 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $881,000 after purchasing an additional 1,966 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Sonoco Products alerts:

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet downgraded Sonoco Products from a “b+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Sonoco Products from $69.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Sonoco Products currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.00.

In other Sonoco Products news, VP John M. Florence sold 493 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.32, for a total transaction of $32,202.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Sonoco Products stock opened at $65.45 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.44 billion, a PE ratio of -33.91, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.83. Sonoco Products has a twelve month low of $48.20 and a twelve month high of $69.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $65.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.84.

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. Sonoco Products had a negative net margin of 3.50% and a positive return on equity of 18.41%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.79 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Sonoco Products will post 3.56 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 9th. Sonoco Products’s payout ratio is presently 52.79%.

Sonoco Products Profile

Sonoco Products Co engages in the manufacture of industrial and consumer packaging products and services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Packaging; Paper and Industrial Converted Products; Protective Solutions; and Display and Packaging. The Consumer Packaging segment offers round and shaped rigid containers; fiber and plastic caulk and adhesive tubes; and aluminum, steel, and peelable membrane easy-open closures for paper and metal cans.

Featured Story: What are trading strategies for the 52-week high/low?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON).

Receive News & Ratings for Sonoco Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sonoco Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.