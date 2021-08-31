SonoCoin Hits Market Cap of $1.72 Million (SONO)

SonoCoin (CURRENCY:SONO) traded 2.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on August 31st. SonoCoin has a market capitalization of $1.72 million and approximately $81,918.00 worth of SonoCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, SonoCoin has traded down 31.8% against the US dollar. One SonoCoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0610 or 0.00000125 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get SonoCoin alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002051 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00002348 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.04 or 0.00053387 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $64.21 or 0.00131632 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $74.22 or 0.00152141 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00003362 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $48,689.46 or 0.99809359 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,271.49 or 0.06706284 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $485.67 or 0.00995593 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 75.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SonoCoin Profile

SonoCoin’s total supply is 102,638,297 coins and its circulating supply is 28,250,407 coins. The official website for SonoCoin is sonocoin.io . The official message board for SonoCoin is medium.com/@sonocoin . The Reddit community for SonoCoin is https://reddit.com/r/SonoCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SonoCoin’s official Twitter account is @sono_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here

SonoCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SonoCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SonoCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SonoCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for SonoCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SonoCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.