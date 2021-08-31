Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $35.88.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Sonos from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Sonos from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $43.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sonos from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Sonos from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th.

Get Sonos alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:SONO opened at $39.49 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.18. Sonos has a one year low of $12.40 and a one year high of $44.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.21, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.89.

Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.29. Sonos had a net margin of 10.95% and a return on equity of 49.42%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Sonos will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Sonos news, CFO Brittany Bagley sold 55,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.16, for a total value of $2,263,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Patrick Spence sold 65,237 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.22, for a total transaction of $2,167,173.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 292,830 shares of company stock worth $10,601,262 over the last 90 days. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sonos during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sonos during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Sonos by 366.7% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 825 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Sonos during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sonos during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 73.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Sonos

Sonos, Inc provides multi-room wireless smart home sound systems. It supports streaming services around the world, providing customers with access to music, Internet radio, podcasts, and audiobooks, with control from Android smartphones, iPhone, or iPad. The company was founded by Mai Trung, John MacFarlane, Craig A.

Further Reading: What is meant by a buy rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Sonos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sonos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.